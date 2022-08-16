Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-$0.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.20 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.32-$1.43 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:REYN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.88. 6,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.31. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.73 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.23%.

REYN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth $1,779,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Articles

