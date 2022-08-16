Reviewing Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) & Babylon (NYSE:BBLN)

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) and Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Field Trip Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Field Trip Health and Babylon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Field Trip Health $3.88 million 12.30 -$43.63 million ($0.77) -1.06 Babylon $322.92 million 0.11 -$374.51 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Field Trip Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Babylon.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Field Trip Health and Babylon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Field Trip Health 0 0 2 0 3.00 Babylon 0 4 3 0 2.43

Field Trip Health currently has a consensus target price of $17.75, indicating a potential upside of 2,064.63%. Babylon has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 650.28%. Given Field Trip Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Field Trip Health is more favorable than Babylon.

Profitability

This table compares Field Trip Health and Babylon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Field Trip Health -1,125.12% -62.71% -47.29% Babylon N/A N/A N/A

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions. Field Trip Health Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Babylon

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

