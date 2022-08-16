ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Short Interest Update

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 577,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total transaction of $601,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,612,481.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total transaction of $601,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,612,481.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at $25,344,445.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,985 shares of company stock worth $5,813,646. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get ResMed alerts:

Institutional Trading of ResMed

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 650.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Down 1.2 %

RMD traded down $2.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $237.11. The company had a trading volume of 521,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,050. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.09 and a 200-day moving average of $226.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. ResMed has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.40.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.