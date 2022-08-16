ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Raises Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

ResMed has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ResMed has a payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ResMed to earn $7.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $237.11 on Tuesday. ResMed has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total value of $1,149,414.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,081,360.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,010,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total transaction of $1,149,414.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at $82,081,360.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,646 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $694,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.