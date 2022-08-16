Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Stock Performance

REGI opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.88. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $70.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

