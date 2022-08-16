Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) PT Raised to $72.00 at Evercore ISI

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to $72.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $57.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Regency Centers stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,917. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.95. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $78.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 635.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 97.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 103.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

