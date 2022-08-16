Refinable Price Reaches $0.0285 on Top Exchanges (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $186,166.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002322 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001562 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00036687 BTC.
Refinable Profile
Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.
Buying and Selling Refinable
Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.