Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.48

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.48 and last traded at $44.48, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica alerts:

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.65.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.