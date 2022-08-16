Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Generac (GNRC)

Generac (NYSE: GNRC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/9/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $394.00.

8/8/2022 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $415.00 to $421.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $360.00 to $345.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $425.00 to $365.00.

8/4/2022 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $275.00.

7/25/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $561.00 to $455.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Generac was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating.

7/21/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $455.00 to $461.00.

7/19/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $305.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Generac was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

6/29/2022 – Generac is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $5.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.81. 11,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.83. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.94 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total transaction of $1,069,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,701,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Generac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Generac by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,368,000 after purchasing an additional 19,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,959,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

