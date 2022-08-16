Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CyberArk Software (CYBR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR) in the last few weeks:
- 8/12/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $155.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $184.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $184.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $158.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $145.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $195.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
CyberArk Software Stock Performance
Shares of CYBR stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.87. 442,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.62 and a beta of 1.20.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
