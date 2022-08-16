Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Micron Technology (MU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU):

8/10/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $84.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $72.00.

7/22/2022 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/12/2022 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/4/2022 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/1/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $72.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $90.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $120.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.

7/1/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $165.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $86.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $100.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $96.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $115.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/21/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $56.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/21/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $113.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.91. The company had a trading volume of 492,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,355,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Micron Technology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

