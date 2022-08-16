Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

O stock opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.79. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 22 dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 280.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

