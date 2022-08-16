Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Plans Sep 22 Dividend of $0.25

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) declared a sep 22 dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2475 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Realty Income has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 213.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.70. The stock had a trading volume of 282,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,849. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,166,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,810,000 after buying an additional 407,843 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,869,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,328,000 after purchasing an additional 301,059 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1,200.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 197,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 181,997 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,543,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,298,000 after purchasing an additional 145,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,342,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,269,000 after purchasing an additional 135,219 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

