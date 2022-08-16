Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of LON RECI opened at GBX 148.90 ($1.80) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £341.48 million and a P/E ratio of 1,354.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 147.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 150.35. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 137.50 ($1.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 159.50 ($1.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile
Featured Stories
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.