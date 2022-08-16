Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LON RECI opened at GBX 148.90 ($1.80) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £341.48 million and a P/E ratio of 1,354.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 147.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 150.35. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 137.50 ($1.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 159.50 ($1.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

