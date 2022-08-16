Raymond James Raises Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Price Target to $14.50

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $11.50 to $14.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 315.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DNA. Bank of America lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.55.

NYSE:DNA opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.66. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $15.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $168.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.3% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 14.2% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 74,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 40.1% in the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

