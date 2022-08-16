Raymond James Lowers PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Price Target to $65.00

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

PCH opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.32. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.20.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 357,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 98,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,606,000 after purchasing an additional 31,024 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 111,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 71,917 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 835.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after acquiring an additional 616,864 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 25,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

