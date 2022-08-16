Raymond James Cuts Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Price Target to $17.00

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $11.58 on Friday. Snap One has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $878.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Snap One had a positive return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $296.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap One will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jefferson Dungan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $102,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John H. Heyman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,567,579 shares in the company, valued at $17,086,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 855.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

