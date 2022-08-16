Rational Advisors LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 500.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Markel in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Markel during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,230.47 on Tuesday. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,162.00 and a one year high of $1,519.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,277.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1,330.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 699.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $19.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKL. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

