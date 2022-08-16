Rational Advisors LLC Increases Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,552,383,000 after purchasing an additional 441,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equinix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,249,000 after buying an additional 433,155 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,575,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,713,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,133,000 after acquiring an additional 61,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,552,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,279,000 after acquiring an additional 89,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.31.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,432 shares of company stock worth $3,093,029. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $714.79 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $606.12 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The firm has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 101.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $662.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $691.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

