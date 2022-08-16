Rational Advisors LLC Has $59,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,337 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $359.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $334.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $347.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

