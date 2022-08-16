Rational Advisors LLC Has $46,000 Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 145.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,430,288,000 after buying an additional 1,403,200 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,516,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,507,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ecolab by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,848,000 after buying an additional 841,377 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.4 %

ECL stock opened at $176.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.33. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.12.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

