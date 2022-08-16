Rational Advisors LLC Has $162,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 144.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,081,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 356,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,797,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IEFA opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.95. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

