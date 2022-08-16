Rational Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $938,856,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after buying an additional 16,123,949 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2,647.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,307,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,872,000 after buying an additional 7,041,504 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4,009.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,846,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,534,000 after buying an additional 4,728,994 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $55,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.86.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,905.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,047,459 shares of company stock worth $205,224,121. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

