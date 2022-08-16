Rain Capital Management LLC Has $5.93 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Rain Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113,259 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 5.2% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 42,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 240,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,554,000 after purchasing an additional 78,314 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 745.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after purchasing an additional 126,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 10,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,137,633. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.21. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $97.99 and a one year high of $117.82.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.