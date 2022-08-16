Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $769.00 million-$779.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.18 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Rackspace Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rackspace Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.86. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,731,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,480,000 after buying an additional 222,187 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

