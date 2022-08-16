Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $769.00 million-$779.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.18 million.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Rackspace Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rackspace Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.
Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.86. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,731,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,480,000 after buying an additional 222,187 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
