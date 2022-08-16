Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Evercore ISI

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI to $9.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RXT. Citigroup cut Rackspace Technology to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Rackspace Technology Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,393. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,858,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 447.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rackspace Technology

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

