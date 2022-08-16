Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Evercore ISI

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI to $9.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.64% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on RXT. Citigroup cut Rackspace Technology to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.
Rackspace Technology Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,393. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.
Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,858,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 447.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
