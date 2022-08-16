Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $14.00

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.00, but opened at $12.55. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 255 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEB. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

