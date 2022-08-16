QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

Shares of QDEL traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.19. 1,026,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,108. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.74. QuidelOrtho has a 1 year low of $83.39 and a 1 year high of $180.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 1st quarter valued at $5,101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the first quarter worth about $620,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 13.8% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 78,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1,110.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

