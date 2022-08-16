Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $124.50 million-$125.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.02 million. Qualys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.55 EPS.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Qualys to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.25.
Qualys stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.29. 4,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,388. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.05. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $106.48 and a fifty-two week high of $154.05.
In other Qualys news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total value of $131,171.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,211.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $682,691.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,663,936.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,001 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total transaction of $131,171.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,211.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,974 shares of company stock valued at $7,450,019. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Qualys by 27.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $624,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
