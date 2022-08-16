Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $124.50 million-$125.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.02 million. Qualys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.55 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Qualys to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Qualys stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.29. 4,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,388. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.05. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $106.48 and a fifty-two week high of $154.05.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total value of $131,171.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,211.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $682,691.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,663,936.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,001 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total transaction of $131,171.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,211.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,974 shares of company stock valued at $7,450,019. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Qualys by 27.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $624,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

