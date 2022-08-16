Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $488.00 million-$489.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485.33 million. Qualys also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.85-$0.87 EPS.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.25.
NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $153.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys has a 12-month low of $106.48 and a 12-month high of $154.05.
In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total transaction of $836,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at $20,249,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total transaction of $836,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,249,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $1,766,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,974 shares of company stock worth $7,450,019. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Qualys by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
