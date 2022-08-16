Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $488.00 million-$489.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485.33 million. Qualys also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.85-$0.87 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.25.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $153.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys has a 12-month low of $106.48 and a 12-month high of $154.05.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Qualys will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total transaction of $836,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at $20,249,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total transaction of $836,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,249,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $1,766,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,974 shares of company stock worth $7,450,019. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Qualys by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

