QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.09

QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, August 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.
QBE Insurance Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
About QBE Insurance Group
