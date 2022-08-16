QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.09

QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, August 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

QBE Insurance Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Get QBE Insurance Group alerts:

About QBE Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurances, as well as risk management solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.