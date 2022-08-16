PYRO Network Trading 283.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PYRO)

PYRO Network (PYRO) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. PYRO Network has a market cap of $53,783.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of PYRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PYRO Network has traded 283.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PYRO Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013890 BTC.

PYRO Network’s total supply is 794,816,577 coins and its circulating supply is 789,803,465 coins. PYRO Network’s official Twitter account is @PYRODOTNETWORK and its Facebook page is accessible here. PYRO Network’s official message board is medium.com/@pyronetwork. The official website for PYRO Network is pyro.network. The Reddit community for PYRO Network is https://reddit.com/r/pyronetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PYRO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PYRO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PYRO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

