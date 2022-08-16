Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PSTG. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Pure Storage stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $30.25. 98,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 1.37. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.24.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.81 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

