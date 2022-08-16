PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Blake D. Moret Sells 8,000 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $996,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,550,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
PTC Stock Down 1.0 %
PTC stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.94. 430,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,430. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $136.00.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.65 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.63.
PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.
