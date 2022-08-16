Proton (XPR) Achieves Market Cap of $56.71 Million

Proton (XPR) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Proton has a total market capitalization of $56.71 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,959.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004216 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00128537 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00035487 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00068055 BTC.

About Proton

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 13,274,480,724 coins and its circulating supply is 13,811,215,219 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

