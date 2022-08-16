Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Hits New 52-Week High at $122.24

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $122.24 and last traded at $122.21, with a volume of 878 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.93.

Progressive Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

