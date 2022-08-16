Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Purchases New Stake in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $12,430,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Clarim Acquisition by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,154,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $5,129,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clarim Acquisition by 1,213.8% during the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 436,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 403,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,161,000. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Clarim Acquisition Stock Performance

CLRM stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

Clarim Acquisition Company Profile

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer-facing e-commerce sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

