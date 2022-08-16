Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Acquires New Shares in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Vector Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at $4,334,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at $1,953,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 201,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

Shares of VAQC stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Profile

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

