Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.39-$2.59 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Primoris Services to $27.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

PRIM opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.06. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $29.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.17.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,096,000 after buying an additional 1,009,809 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,165,000 after buying an additional 218,611 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 92.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,815,000 after buying an additional 1,065,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,221,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,662,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 923,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,998,000 after buying an additional 19,618 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

