Primecoin (XPM) Price Tops $0.0436 on Exchanges

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $1,067.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,816,461 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin.

Primecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

