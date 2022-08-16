Price Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 25,000 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 75.9% of Price Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 39,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 21,455 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 152,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.49. The stock had a trading volume of 26,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,590. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.02. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.55 and a 1-year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

