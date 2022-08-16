Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Director Jeffrey B. Kindler Sells 50,000 Shares

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey B. Kindler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,411 shares in the company, valued at $493,145.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Precigen Stock Up 10.5 %

NASDAQ PGEN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,755. Precigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $545.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 108.85% and a negative net margin of 113.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Precigen

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Precigen from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

