Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 530 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Portland Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 47.5% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth $1,418,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $220,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at $208,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total transaction of $52,014.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,639.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAN opened at $81.48 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $73.66 and a one year high of $123.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.68.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

