Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $366,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $3,111,594,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after acquiring an additional 998,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,845,000 after purchasing an additional 730,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,849,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $156.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $15,734,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,070 shares of company stock worth $34,022,033 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

