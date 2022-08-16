PolySwarm (NCT) Price Reaches $0.0173 on Exchanges

PolySwarm (NCT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One PolySwarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. PolySwarm has a market cap of $26.82 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,883.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004217 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00128476 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00035512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00068101 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

