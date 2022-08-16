Polygon Price Reaches $0.95 on Exchanges (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Polygon has a total market capitalization of $7.66 billion and approximately $558.83 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polygon has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00003949 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,139.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004169 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002118 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00128094 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00035946 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00065681 BTC.
- Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004385 BTC.
Polygon Coin Profile
Polygon (MATIC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,035,303,945 coins. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @maticnetwork. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/maticnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network.
Polygon Coin Trading
