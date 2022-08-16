Polker Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week (PKR)

Polker (PKR) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Polker has a total market capitalization of $760,814.35 and $210,167.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polker has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002322 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001542 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00014037 BTC.
Polker Profile
Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR.
Buying and Selling Polker
