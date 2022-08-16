Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) CEO Michael T. Speetzen Sells 24,500 Shares

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Polaris Price Performance

PII traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.41. The company had a trading volume of 507,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.57. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.24 and a twelve month high of $134.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.04.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Polaris by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

About Polaris

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.