Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) CEO Michael T. Speetzen Sells 24,500 Shares

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Polaris Price Performance
PII traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.41. The company had a trading volume of 507,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.57. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.24 and a twelve month high of $134.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.04.
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Polaris Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Polaris by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polaris (PII)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.