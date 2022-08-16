pNetwork (PNT) Price Down 9% Over Last Week

pNetwork (PNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. During the last week, pNetwork has traded down 9% against the dollar. One pNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a total market cap of $17.85 million and $1.66 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,082.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004197 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00128800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00035991 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00067568 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

pNetwork is a coin. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 87,897,124 coins and its circulating supply is 57,551,530 coins. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. pNetwork’s official website is p.network.

Buying and Selling pNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars.

