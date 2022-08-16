Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE:PAA opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.79.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth $49,000. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

